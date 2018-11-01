× Man, woman charged in theft of 70-year-old’s wallet after helping her at car wash

ELM GROVE — A man and woman are facing charges, accused of stealing a wallet from a 70-year-old woman, before going on a “spending spree” with her credit cards.

Elm Grove police said the woman in this case remains at large, as of Thursday, Nov. 1.

Charges are as follows:

David Boyd, 59:

Misappropriate ID info/obtain money, crime against elderly or disabled person

Misappropriate ID info/obtain money, crime against elderly or disabled person, as party to a crime

Misappropriate ID info/obtain money, as party to a crime

Theft/movable property (less than $2,500)

Ladonna Baker, 30:

Misappropriate ID info/obtain money, crime against elderly or disabled person (two counts)

Receiving or concealing stolen property (less than $2,500)

Elm Grove police said Boyd offered to assist the 70-year-old woman with cleaning her car at Jilly’s Car Wash, and when she wasn’t looking, he snatched her wallet from her purse and then left with Baker.

The victim’s credit cards were then used at Speedway and Home Depot.

Boyd was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 30 near his home after police say he fled officers on foot.

As of Thursday, police were still looking for Baker, who has refused to turn herself in due to an outstanding warrant, police said.

Boyd made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 9, and cash bond was set at $4,000.