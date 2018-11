Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 31 on the city's north side. The crash involved a car and a taxi.

It happened near 27th and Locust around 11:45 p.m.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. However, witnesses tell FOX6 News a police pursuit led to the crash.

One person was taken from the scene on a stretcher -- and another person was taken in handcuffs.