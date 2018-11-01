MPD releases body cam video, info from August officer-involved shooting

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script></p> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/fox6news/videos/1969588543107008/"></div> <p>

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released body cam video and information on Thursday, Nov. 1 from an officer-involved shooting incident that happened near 10th and Burnham on Aug. 13.

Officials say Mario Hobson, 48, was a suspect from an incident earlier that August day — and was stopped by officers near 10th and Burnham. They say Hobson exited a vehicle with a firearm and shots were fired. Two officers fired shots — and the suspect died from his injuries at the scene.

Chief Morales said the release of the video was not an easy decision — but is being done to improve transparency during critical incidents, such as officer-involved shootings.

“This video was not created to embarrass or upset the members of the deceased’s family or the officers involved, but because I am committed to improving community police relations,” Morales said.

The faces in the video were blurred to protect the identities of those involved.

“We are titling these videos “Community Briefings,” as staff will provide preliminary information regarding the critical incident,” Morales said. “As we move forward and establish our policy, our goal is to release community briefings within 45 days of the incident unless releasing such video will jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.”

Morales also reached out to the media — encouraging suggestions or recommendations on how the Milwaukee Police Department could better release videos like this in the future.

Waukesha police are handling the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

The officers involved in this incident are men — one 44 years old and one 27 years old, with 20 years of service and six years of service with MPD, respectively. No officers were injured in this incident.