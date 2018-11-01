× Sheriff’s office: Death of male victim in Dodge County believed to be a homicide

DODGE COUNTY — A death that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 31 in the Town of Lebanon in Dodge County is believed to be a homicide.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Redwing Road.

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a male victim was found at that location.

Sheriff’s officials said one person is in custody on unrelated charges — and the investigation is ongoing.

They said in a news release: “We are unable to release further details at this time, but it is important to note that we believe the public to be safe regarding this incident.”