Milwaukee launches The Hop, connecting Lower East Side with Historic Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee launched in Friday, Nov. 2 The Hop — the new streetcar that connects the city’s Lower East Side with Historic Third Ward with many stops in between.

The “Grand Hop-ening” celebration was centered around Cathedral Square Park and adjacent to The Hop’s eastbound and westbound platforms on Kilbourn Ave. It featured music and entertainment from local performers and activities to engage the crowd while waiting to board The Hop.

Beginning with the Nov. 2 launch, The Hop will operate seven days a week on the following schedule:

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Rides on The Hop will be free for the first year because of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s 12-year, $10 million sponsorship deal.

