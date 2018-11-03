× Fredonia man dies following motorcycle accident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 53-year-old Town of Fredonia died after being in a motorcycle accident in Washington County Friday, Nov. 2.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man was critically injured in the accident on Highway H, east of Highway M in the Town of Farmington at around 8:10 p.m.

Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

This is the 9th traffic fatality in Washington County this year.