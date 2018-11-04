Milwaukee Bucks recall Sterling Brown from Wisconsin Herd

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled Sterling Brown from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. The announcement was made Sunday, Nov. 4.

According to the Bucks, Brown scored a team-high 22 points (10-18 FG) with five rebounds and four assists in the Herd’s 101-89 win last night over the Canton Charge at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

This comes after the team assigned Brown to the Wisconsin Herd just one day earlier on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The Bucks have assigned Sterling Brown to the @WisconsinHerd of the NBA G League. Brown will be in uniform tonight (7 p.m.) when the Herd welcomes the Canton Charge to Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis. pic.twitter.com/5DHxpJnWYB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 3, 2018

For more information on the Wisconsin Herd, CLICK HERE.