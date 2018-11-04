× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that took place Saturday night, Nov. 3 and early Sunday, Nov. 4. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened Saturday night around 7 p.m. near 12th and Capitol.

According to police, a 52-year-old man was involved in an argument with a suspect for an unknown reason. During the argument, the suspect shot the victim and fled on foot.

The Milwaukee Fire Department treated the victim on scene and took him to the hospital.

The second shooting happened inside a nightclub near Michigan and Water Streets just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a male suspect was fighting with another man when he fired a handgun inside the club — injuring the woman. She is expected to be OK.

The nightclub is also being investigated by MPD for possible violations.