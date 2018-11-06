47,000 absentee ballots from City of Milwaukee uncounted until early Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee County Clerk's Office confirmed for FOX6 News late Tuesday, Nov. 6 47,000 ballots from the City of Milwaukee had not yet been counted in the midterm elections.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Clerk's Office said all ballots from Wauwatosa had been counted and they were waiting for the total from Wauwatosa officials so they could verify it.

The 47,000 outstanding ballots from the City of Milwaukee were absentee ballots and ballots from those who voted early and by mail.

The race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democrat Tony Evers was too close to call as of midnight with 94 percent of precincts reporting. The lead flipped between the two throughout the night, sometimes as narrowly as a couple hundred votes.

If the winner ends up ahead by less than 1 percentage point, the loser can request a recount. If the margin is greater than 1 percent, there is no recount.

The race for attorney general also remained too close to call early Wednesday.

We're told absentee ballots cannot be counted until the polls open on Election Day.

Here are the City of Milwaukee absentee ballot totals:

Scott Walker: 7,188

Tony Evers: 38,674

Tammy Baldwin: 40,592

Leah Vukmir: 6,345

Brad Schimel: 7,530

Josh Kaul: 37,882

