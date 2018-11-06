× Democrat Josh Kaul hopes to unseat Republican Brad Schimel in attorney general race

PEWAUKEE — Democrat Josh Kaul is looking to unseat Republican Brad Schimel in Wisconsin’s attorney general race.

Kaul is the son of late former Democratic Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager and served as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore, but hasn’t played up his background on the campaign trail, choosing instead to focus on attacking Schimel.

He says Schimel took too long to test thousands of unanalyzed sexual assault evidence kits, allowing testing delays at the state crime labs to grow, spending taxpayer money on commemorative coins for local police and failing to get control of the state’s opioid crisis.

Schimel has pushed back by playing up his efforts to award safety grants to schools and painting Kaul as an outsider with little prosecutorial experience.

Brad Schimel was set to host an election night watch party at the Ingelside Hotel in Pewaukee, while Kaul’s party would be held at the Concourse Hotel in Madison.