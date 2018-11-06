‘It is so encouraging:’ Senator Baldwin expects voter turnout to break midterm records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Senator Tammy Baldwin faces a challenge from Republican Leah Vukmir in the United States Senate race. It's a seat Baldwin, the first openly gay candidate to be elected to the U.S. Senate, has held for six years. She's seeking a second term in office.

The Marquette University Law School poll released on Oct. 31 found 54 percent support for Baldwin and 43 percent support for Vukmir among likely voters.

Baldwin voted early, and was set to host an election night party at the Monona Terrace in Madison on Tuesday night -- a sort of homecoming, as Baldwin served in the Wisconsin Assembly from 1993 until 1999.

She then went on to represent Wisconsin's 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Since then, she's served as a United States senator, elected in 2012. She is Wisconsin's first female U.S. senator.

In office, Baldwin has pushed a "Buy American" policy, and she's tried to tackle prescription drug costs. She supports the Affordable Care Act.

"I was a child with a pre-existing condition who spent a lot of my youth without health insurance. I was drawn to public service because I wanted to change that and fight for families that were so concerned that they could go bankrupt based on an illness or an injury. My opponent, Leah Vukmir, would go and say she would proudly be the deciding vote to repeal and take away people’s heath care," said Baldwin.

On Election Day, Baldwin said she was "very excited," and she was "feeling the enthusiasm of voters" and volunteers.

"We get some reports to our campaign from various polling places, to hear how many people have already voted by certain times of day, and it is so encouraging. I don’t want to make any predictions, but certainly going to break midterm records. If there are lines, don’t be daunted. Be patient. Stay in line, and I want to remind voters that if you are in line by 8 p.m., you can still stay in line and vote," said Baldwin.

If the polls are to be believed, Baldwin will walk away with a hefty lead Tuesday night.