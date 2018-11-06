‘It’s kind of surreal:’ Randy Bryce anxious for results in 1st Congressional District race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Democrats believe they finally have a shot at Ryan's 1st Congressional District seat since his decision against seeking re-election after 20 years in Washington. The party has pinned its hopes on Racine ironworker Randy Bryce. He is facing Republican Bryan Steil.

Bryce has built a national following, branding himself "Iron Stache," a play on his occupation and his thick mustache. He generated more than $6 million in contributions by the end of July but has plenty of problems. He's failed to pay child support and has been arrested nine times, including for drunken driving in 1998 and more recently for protesting Republican policies.

Bryce voted Tuesday in Racine at St. Mesrob Church. He said it's time for working people in Congress, and his priorities are health care, as a cancer survivor, and making things better for those who are struggling.

This race has been tough for Bryce from the standpoint that he's been the target of attack ads. He said the number one thing for him is that he's honest.

On Election Day, Bryce said he was "feeling really good" as he awaited the results.

"For some time now, we've started our campaign early, and today's the day. It's kind of surreal. It's been a long day. We've had an amazing, amazing team of staff and the volunteers have been beyond incredible. Really fantastic. There's some people out at 4 a.m. this morning handing out fliers. Turnout is great. The early vote totals were really good, especially in areas that are traditionally Democratic. We're going to be traveling the entire district, just encouraging people to get out and vote. That's what it's all about -- to show how we're going to take the country back, grab the steering wheel and get it back on the road. It's time to stop having the working people be a backdrop to people running for office. It's time for us to actually be the ones making the decisions, and people get that message. Obviously good health care, Medicare for all is something getting a lot of momentum. It's the number one issue. It's what I'm hearing from people who are worried for prescriptions or even seeing a doctor. Probably the number one issue. People appreciate the honesty, and that's all I want to do. I just want to, I understand what it's like to struggle and I don't think people need to be afraid when they do face those types of struggles -- to have people that understand that and make life easier for them. When we started this campaign, the biggest piece of advice that I was given, that meant the most to me was 'just be yourself,'" said Bryce.

Bryce was set to host an election night party at The Branch in Racine Tuesday night.