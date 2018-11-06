Man shot, wounded by Menomonee Falls police; ‘1 officer did fire his weapon’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- One man was taken to the hospital after he was shot by Menomonee Falls police. Officials said the man resisted arrest after a pursuit.

It all unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 6. Officials said the suspect apparently stole from a local market -- and fled from police before he was shot several times.

"In the midst of taking the subject into custody, one officer did fire his weapon. The suspect was injured," said Capt. Jeffrey Knop of the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

Police said the man had stolen something from a gas station on Appleton Avenue just north of Main Street. He tried to evade arrest after a traffic stop. After crashing into other cars in a short pursuit, the man abandoned his vehicle on Pilgrim Road -- about two miles from where the pursuit began. He was shot behind the River of Life Church of God.

Robert Mauritz lives next door. He said he heard the shots and saw a man clinging to life as he was lifted into a stretcher.

"I was in the bedroom reading and I heard something like seven shots in quick succession -- and then it was over," Mauritz said.

Police are investigating if the man was carrying a weapon.

Nobody else was hurt in this incident.