× New Berlin election results delayed due to ‘machine issue’

NEW BERLIN — The Waukesha County clerk reported “a machine issue” that led to delayed election results for the City of New Berlin — Wards 4, 5, 6 and 7.

An alert on the Waukesha County clerk’s website said all other unofficial results for Waukesha County were reported.

The New Berlin city clerk told FOX6 News around 8:30 p.m., they received a call about “a memory stick problem” that occurred at the District 2 (Wards 4-7) voting headquarters at the Community Center near Cleveland and Moorland. The Waukesha County clerk was notified and they were in the process of getting another memory stick and vote tallying machines to the New Berlin City Clerk’s Office to count the votes.

FOX6 News has a crew on the way to New Berlin.

The Wisconsin governor’s race and attorney general’s race remain too close to call.

CLICK HERE for election results.