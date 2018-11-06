× Packers release Jermaine Whitehead, Geronimo Allison on injured reserve

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers moved to release S Jermaine Whitehead, and WR Geronimo Allison was placed on injured reserve. Additionally, CB Will Redmond was signed to the active roster from the practice squad, and LB Brady Sheldon was signed to the practice squad.

The transactions were announced Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Whitehead was ejected from Green Bay’s game Sunday night, Nov. 4 against the New England Patriots. Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.

He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out of the game.

Whitehead was the replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded to the Washington Redskins.

Whitehead (5-11, 195), played in 19 games with two starts since joining the Packers in 2016, seeing action on special teams and defense. He was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of Auburn in 2015. Whitehead spent most of his rookie season on the 49ers’ practice squad before being signed to the Baltimore Ravens’ active roster on Dec. 23, 2015, and was inactive for the final two games. He was waived by Baltimore on May 13, 2016, and signed with Green Bay a few days later.

Redmond, a 5-foot-11, 186-pound third-year player, was signed to the Packers’ practice squad on Sept. 11. He was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round (No. 68 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Redmond spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury and the first eight games of 2017 with an ankle injury. He was released by the 49ers on Oct. 31, 2017, and signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to the practice squad on Nov. 9, 2017, where he spent the rest of the season. Redmond was released by the Chiefs on Sept. 1.

Sheldon, a 6-foot-5, 231-pound first-year player out of Ferris State, was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent on July 14, 2017. He spent most of his rookie season on the Raiders’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on Dec. 22, 2017, and played in the final two games of the season. After being released by Oakland on June 12, Sheldon was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns, but was released after training camp. He spent the first eight weeks of this season on the Browns’ practice squad. Sheldon will wear No. 58 for the Packers.