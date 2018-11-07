President Trump spars with reporters at news conference, tells one he’s a ‘rude, terrible’ person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump sparred with reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and telling another he's a "rude, terrible" person.

He told yet another reporter he's "not a fan of yours, either."

The president's mood turned sour Wednesday after reporters pressed him on why he referred to a migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. on foot through Mexico as an "invasion." President Trump ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.

President Trump was also pressed on why his campaign aired an ad featuring a Mexican immigrant convicted of killing American police officers and linking the man's actions to the caravan.

Several television networks pulled the ad after airing it or declined to air it at all.