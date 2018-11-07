Sheboygan police need help in search for robbery suspect, Casey Vaughn

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan Police are asking for your help in locating the suspect in a robbery that occurred at the Walgreens Pharmacy on N. 14th St. early Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Walgreens employees reported the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register drawer, then fled the store on foot.

Police were on-scene within minutes — and based on the store’s security video and additional investigation, officials say they were quickly able to identify the suspect as Casey Vaughn, 43, of Sheboygan.

Police were also able to recover a majority of the money stolen in the robbery. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and the store was re-opened after the investigation was complete.

Vaughn was not located after police checked for him at several addresses around Sheboygan, and he remains at large.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. Members of the public should not approach Vaughn or attempt to apprehend him themselves. Citizens can also provide information anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436) or cufthem.com.