'Yelich Line:' MCTS to temporarily rename bus route in honor of (soon-to-be) NL MVP

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Transit System will temporarily rename a bus route after Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and finalist for National League MVP Christian Yelich.

Route 22 will be renamed as of Thursday, Nov. 8, and this effort will run through Thursday, Nov. 15. It will be called the “Yelich Line.”

The route runs on Center Street between the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and 60th Street. This route was picked because Yelich wears #22 for the Brewers.

Buses on this route will show “Yelich Line” on the front display leading up to the NL MVP announcement. After the announcement, MCTS officials said all 400 buses in their fleet will display a special message in Yelich’s honor.