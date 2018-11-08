× Helicopter used in search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, missing since Oct. 15

BARRON COUNTY — Officials with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, Nov. 8 offered an update on the search for Jayme Closs. The 13-year-old girl has been missing since Oct. 15, when sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call found the door to her family’s home near Barron kicked in and her parents, James and Denise Closs, shot dead inside.

Sheriff’s officials said on Thursday, a helicopter was used to search for Closs — looking for any changes on the ground now that most of the leaves have fallen from the trees. They noted that this search was not conducted based on any new tips.

They said in their update: “There is a tip that will bring Jayme home and we continue to look for that tip.”

Back on Nov. 1, sheriff’s officials announced they were scaling back the ground search for Closs “from a 24/7 reactive operation to a more deliberate and methodical effort to progress the investigation.”

Closs has been ruled out as a suspect in her parents’ killings. Investigators believe she was abducted.

As of Nov. 1, officials said more than 2,000 tips had come in.

On at least two occasions, volunteers have taken part in ground searches for Closs.

If you have information that could help authorities in this investigation, you are urged to call the Tip Line at 1-855-744-3879.

A $50,000 reward has been offered.