Looking for a way to warm up? Check out this recipe for rustic beef caldo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's getting colder -- so it's the perfect time for a warm and hearty meal. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for rustic beef caldo.

Rustic Beef Caldo

Ingredients

3 pounds beef Shank Cross Cut, cut 1 to 1-1/2 inches thick

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 cups water

1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) beef broth

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

5 cups coarsely chopped cabbage

2 medium ears corn, husked, cut into 3 pieces each

1/2 pound small red-skinned potatoes, cut in half or left whole if small

1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium zucchini or Mexican zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 lime, cut into wedges (optional)

Instructions