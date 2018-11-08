Looking for a way to warm up? Check out this recipe for rustic beef caldo

Check vote totals in the November general election

MILWAUKEE -- It's getting colder -- so it's the perfect time for a warm and hearty meal. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for rustic beef caldo.

Rustic Beef Caldo

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds beef Shank Cross Cut, cut 1 to 1-1/2 inches thick
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) beef broth
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 5 cups coarsely chopped cabbage
  • 2 medium ears corn, husked, cut into 3 pieces each
  • 1/2 pound small red-skinned potatoes, cut in half or left whole if small
  • 1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 medium zucchini or Mexican zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 medium tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges (optional)

Instructions

  1. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown beef shanks, in batches, on all sides. Pour off drippings.
  2. Return beef to stockpot. Add water, broth, cilantro, garlic, salt, pepper and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.
  3. Add cabbage, corn, potatoes, onion and carrots to stockpot; return to a simmer. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 20 minutes. Add zucchini and tomatoes; simmer, covered, 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
  4. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.