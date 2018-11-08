Looking for a way to warm up? Check out this recipe for rustic beef caldo

MILWAUKEE -- It's getting colder -- so it's the perfect time for a warm and hearty meal. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for rustic beef caldo.
Rustic Beef Caldo
Ingredients
- 3 pounds beef Shank Cross Cut, cut 1 to 1-1/2 inches thick
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 cups water
- 1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) beef broth
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 5 cups coarsely chopped cabbage
- 2 medium ears corn, husked, cut into 3 pieces each
- 1/2 pound small red-skinned potatoes, cut in half or left whole if small
- 1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 medium zucchini or Mexican zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 medium tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 lime, cut into wedges (optional)
Instructions
- Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown beef shanks, in batches, on all sides. Pour off drippings.
- Return beef to stockpot. Add water, broth, cilantro, garlic, salt, pepper and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.
- Add cabbage, corn, potatoes, onion and carrots to stockpot; return to a simmer. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 20 minutes. Add zucchini and tomatoes; simmer, covered, 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
- Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.