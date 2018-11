Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's one of the hazards of reporting in the field -- before the sun goes up.

FOX6's Amy DuPont and her photojournalist stepped away from their camera and microphone at Milwaukee's Kadish Park -- when a coyote paid them a visit. It chewed on the microphone -- before being scared off.

Now that's a mic drop! 🎤

The microphone and cord attached -- it survived the wild attack.