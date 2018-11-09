For one Living Word Lutheran Senior volleyball has been a big part of her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON-- Keri Walker was one the leaders on the Living Word Lutheran volleyball team that recently wrapped up their season. She helped the team get to the State tournament for the second time in school history. Keri says she grew up in a sports family and volleyball has been pretty much part of her entire life. Her mother was her coach for the season. Her dad is a football coach at Concordia University. Keri committed to play volleyball at Northern State University in South Dakota.

