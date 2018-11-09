Just released: Developer shares animated renderings of Couture project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We are getting a better idea of what the Couture on Milwaukee's lakefront will look like once it is completed. That is because Barrett | Lo Visionary Development released on Friday, Nov. 9 an animated video rendering of the project.

The Couture, a 700,000 square foot, 44-story building, is moving forward after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) gave it the nod. Developers have been invited to submit an application for firm commitment from HUD on the project.

The mixed-use skyscraper will be built on county land along Milwaukee’s lakefront. It will incorporate numerous public amenities, including a concourse for the Milwaukee County Bus Rapid Transit line, which will serve the corridor from downtown to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Complex, and for the Milwaukee streetcar, The Hop, which recently began service. Twenty-five percent of the total building and 97 percent of the ground level will be for public use.