City leaders to speak out in advance of state board action that could eliminate food grading system

MILWAUKEE — City leaders in Milwaukee have scheduled a news conference Monday, Nov. 12 to talk about state board action that could eliminate the food grading system in the city.

Alderman Michael Murphy will host a news conference at 3 p.m. with Mayor Tom Barrett, other Common Council members and representatives from the Milwaukee Health Department — as well as business owners.

According to a news release, on Thursday, Nov. 15, the Wisconsin Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will vote on draft administrative rules recreating Wisconsin Administrative Code Chapter ATCP 75 to bring it into substantial accord with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 2013 Model Food Code.

The release says the proposed draft includes language which prohibits the application of grades or scores to retail food establishments based on inspection reports.

Alderman Murphy worked with the Milwaukee Health Department to develop and launch the grading system in January — and he said in the news release that it has been “widely popular with consumers and establishments, while reducing critical food violations for the first time in many years.”

“This (action by the board) would be state officials reaching in to Milwaukee and ending a food grading system that is not only popular with customers and the public, but also with restaurant and establishment owners. We feel strongly that our residents and millions of people who visit our city each year should have a clear way to understand the compliance of restaurants and other food establishments. Food grading puts clear and easy to access information in front of consumers, rather than require them to find and interpret technically complicated reports,” said Alderman Murphy in the release.

Alderman Murphy has invited consumers who enjoy the grading system to join him and the other city leaders at the news conference “to voice your support.”

Milwaukee’s grading system grades establishments based on the “Wisconsin Food Code,” under which inspections are conducted and points are assigned to each violation. Establishments are awarded an “A” grade for a score of 80 points or more on a 100 point scale. Scores below 60 points result in a “C” grade, and may prompt temporary closure of an establishment if an imminent health hazard exists.