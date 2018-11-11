× Man charged in connection to shots fired, threats made to polling places on election day

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shots fired incident and serious threats made against polling places on election day in Milwaukee Tuesday, Nov, 6.

Brandon Baker faces the following charges:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Carrying a concealed weapon (three counts)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (THC) (200 grams or less/4 plants or less)

Possession of a controlled substance

Police received several phone calls in regard to the suspect’s behavior and violent and erratic actions at around 5 a.m. When police got to the scene near 29th and Michigan, Baker was seen outside on an apartment building, holding an AR-15 rifle in his hands. According to the criminal complaint, it was later determined Baker was also armed with three other firearms — each concealed from view. The criminal complaint notes that Baker does not possess a license to carry a concealed weapon.

The criminal complaint states that when the officer ordered Baker to put down the AR-15, he refused and declared that he was “running for Governor.” Baker repeatedly said he has the right to possess guns and made statements saying he was going to start a militia.

While holding up his cell phone, Baker said he was broadcasting on Twitter and provided his Twitter handle. Officers eventually were able to place him in custody. The firearms in his possession were loaded.

A video posted on his Twitter page earlier Friday morning, showed Baker shooting multiple firearms from the roof of the building near 29th and Michigan. According to the criminal complaint, Baker narrated the video, admitting that he was shooting from the roof of his building. He stated in the video that he “had the right to shoot guns, that he was doing it for attention, that he would be Governor “tomorrow,” and that others should shoot their guns and he would pardon them.” Numerous casings were found on the roof of the apartment building.

Police said Baker claimed he was “going to the poll and air it out.” According to his social media accounts, statements were made such as “I do know what it takes to kill a body from that far away.” It was reported that Baker was going to “light up Milwaukee.”

Officers obtained a search warrant for his apartment on Michigan Avenue. Located in Baker’s apartment was the following:

Personal papers for the defendant including his birth certificate, Wisconsin Department of Transportation paperwork, employment pay stubs

Clear plastic vacuum seal bags, a vacuum sealer, digital scales, a box of clear plastic sandwich bags, clear mason jars, all of which are commonly used in packing drugs

232 grams of a green leafy substance, subjected to the Nark II 05 field test used to test for THC, that tested positive for THC, inside of 14 glass mason jars. Detective Steve Johnson believes the amount of marijuana and the presence of described packaging materials are consistent with marijuana possessed for sales or distribution

14 multi-colored stamps located wrapped in tinfoil in the refrigerator, subjected to the Nark II 04 test used to test for lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), testing positive for lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), with a weight of .26 grams

73 glass mason jars containing suspected Psilocybin Mushrooms, in various stages of growth, testing pending

Empty American Eagle 7.62 cartridge box

Empty Glock 19 gun case with serial number matching the serial number on the Glock 19 described above

And an empty Beretta gun case with serial number matching the serial number of a Beretta gun described above.

A look into his criminal history shows convictions of carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession and OWI.