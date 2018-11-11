× Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run collision on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. It happened near Sherman Boulevard and W. Capitol Drive.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was driving a motorcycle when it collided with another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.

The motorcyclist died at the scene due to his injuries.

MPD’s crash reconstruction unit was called out to the scene immediately.

The public was asked to stay away from the area.