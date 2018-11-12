Baraboo School District investigates boys’ apparent Nazi salute

BARABOO — A Wisconsin school district is investigating a photo of a group of high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.

Baraboo Superintendent Lori Mueller says she became aware of the photo Monday after it was posted on social media. Mueller says the photo appears to have been taken last spring and wasn’t on school grounds.

Mueller says the photo doesn’t reflect the district’s values and that administrators will pursue appropriate action. Baraboo police are also investigating.

The Baraboo School District sent the following letter to parents this morning in response to a photo circulating on social media. We are launching an investigation, and as such, are unable to provide additional details at this time. pic.twitter.com/oRxcl82lJT — Baraboo Schools (@barabooSD) November 12, 2018

The photo of more than 60 male students dressed in suits shows many with their right arm extended upward. The Auschwitz Memorial tweeted that the photo is why it works hard “to explain what is the danger of hateful ideology rising.”

It is so hard to find words… This is why every single day we work hard to educate. We need to explain what is the danger of hateful ideology rising. Auschwitz with its gas chambers was at the very end of the long process of normalizing and accommodating hatred. https://t.co/13AzZaMGJR — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 12, 2018

Complete text of Baraboo School District news release

Dear Parents/Guardians of Baraboo School District Students: Early this morning, a photo that was taken last spring of some Baraboo School District students who appear to be making extremely inappropriate gestures began circulating on social media. The District has confirmed at this time that the photo was not taken on school property or at a school-sponsored event. The school district is investigating this situation and is working with parents, staff and local authorities. If the gesture is what it appears to be, the district will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address the issue. With that, we want to be very clear: the Baraboo School District is a hate-free environment where all people, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or ancestry, are respected and celebrated. Sincerely,

Dr. Lori Mueller, Superintendent

Baraboo is a town of about 12,000 about 115 miles northwest of Milwaukee.