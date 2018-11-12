Man seriously hurt in rollover crash that closed I-94 WB in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — A crash closed all lanes of I-94 westbound at at Redford Boulevard in Pewaukee in Waukesha County Monday night, Nov. 12 — and a 25-year-old man was seriously hurt.

Waukesha County sheriff’s officials said it was a rollover crash that involved two vehicles. Both vehicles were found in the westbound lanes of I-94, one on its side with heavy damage. The driver of that vehicle, a 25-year-old Waukesha man, was taken to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Traffic was initially being diverted off I-94 at Barker. In an update around 9:30 p.m., WisDOT officials said traffic was being moved around the scene in the left median shoulder.

The crash led to heavy backups. The scene was cleared shortly before 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.