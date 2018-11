× It’s back: Facebook experiences massive outage for roughly 15 minutes

MILWAUKEE – It’s not just you. Facebook was experiencing an outage — an outage that lasted roughly 15 minutes.

The outage began shortly after noon — and a message on the Facebook site simply says:

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

But around 12:27 p.m., everything on Facebook appeared to return to normal.