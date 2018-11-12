Looking out for your health: Know which cancer screening is for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While we focus on breast cancer screenings, this month we’re reminding you that all of us need to know our risks and what cancer screening is available and appropriate. Malika Siker, a radiation oncologist with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Harry O'Daniels, who just finished radiation treatment last month join FOX6 WakeUp.

November is Prostate Cancer Screening Awareness Month. Approximately one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime, with African-American men more than twice as likely to die from the disease. If found early, prostate cancer is one of the most treatable forms of cancer; yet, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men — more than 29,000 lose their lives to the disease each year.