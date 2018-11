Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night, Nov. 11 near 11th and Keefe. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old woman, and the suspect had an altercation outside of a residence when the victim suffered a serious gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital -- where she died as a result of her injuries.

The suspect, a 37-year-old woman, has been taken into custody.

The investigation continues.