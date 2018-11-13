‘Unfortunate situation:’ 4-year-old girl left inside minivan for 8 hours after vehicle taken to tow lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 4-year-old girl was left in a minivan that was taken to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works Tow Lot, officials say. This, after the vehicle's driver was stopped for allegedly operating while intoxicated.

Milwaukee police stopped the minivan near 39th and Forest Home Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Officers arrested the driver of the minivan -- and took custody of a 10-month-old child in the minivan before the vehicle was towed.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials say they then found a 4-year-old girl inside the same minivan -- she was crying and rather upset. An officer on the site called in the fire department. Emergency personnel checked out the girl. Officials say she seems to be in OK condition -- but was taken to a hospital for a more thorough review.

To give you an idea of how cold it was overnight, the National Weather Service reported temperatures at Mitchell International Airport were around 25 degrees around midnight -- with a wind chill of 14 degrees. The temperature dropped to as low as 19 degrees with a wind chill of 5 degrees around 7 a.m. When the girl was found, the temperature had edged up to 22 degrees with a wind chill of 9 degrees.

DPW officials say when a vehicle comes to the city's tow lot, it is usually on a flatbed truck, vehicle information is taken and a walk-around with a flashlight is done.

"This is something that none of us would like to have happen to any of our children," said Jeff Polenske, City of Milwaukee DPW engineer. "As a father of three, this is something that -- very upsetting to me personally and certainly upsetting to all that were involved with this."

Officials say obviously this should not have happened -- and they want to make sure it never happens again. They will be doing a review of their processes.