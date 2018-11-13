× Severe blood shortage: Red Cross issues immediate call for blood, platelet donations

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage and urgently needs blood donors to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.

Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To encourage donations around the Thanksgiving holiday, those who come to donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross Nov. 21-24 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

How to help

Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass, are encouraged to help speed up the donation process. RapidPass lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from the convenience of a mobile device or computer, or through the Blood Donor App.

Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this winter, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 13-Dec. 15

Dodge

Beaver Dam

11/23/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave

Fox Lake

11/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Hustisford

12/14/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Lomira

11/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

12/12/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street

Mayville

11/28/2018: 8:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, 500 Clark St

Watertown

11/14/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr

Waupun

12/12/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

Fond du Lac

Brandon

11/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

11/14/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

11/20/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/28/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Mary’s Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

12/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

Oakfield

12/14/2018: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street

Ripon

12/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

11/21/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Ixonia

11/15/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave

Jefferson

11/26/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

12/4/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

12/6/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Waterloo

11/16/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

12/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

12/10/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

12/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

11/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

11/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

11/15/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

11/23/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

11/29/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manpower, 100 Manpower Pl.

11/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch University – Clare Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

12/7/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

12/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

Ozaukee

Grafton

11/20/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr

Port Washington

11/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Port Washington Police Department, 365 N Wisconsin St

Racine

Racine

11/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Catherine’s High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

12/11/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

11/16/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/23/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Walworth

East Troy

11/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

12/7/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Lake Geneva

12/5/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

12/14/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

11/13/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

Washington

Germantown

12/5/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Hartford

12/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

11/28/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

12/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr

Waukesha

Brookfield

11/28/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

12/11/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

12/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

Hartland

11/16/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E

12/13/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

12/14/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

12/3/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, W142N8101 Merrimac Dr

Muskego

11/20/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd

12/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

12/3/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue

12/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

12/19/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., New Berlin Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunny Slope Rd

North Prairie

12/17/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

12/5/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave

Pewaukee

11/15/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/21/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/23/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

11/29/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/6/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/6/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

12/13/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

12/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Waukesha

11/29/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

11/30/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ethnos360 Bible Institute, 606 Arcadian Avenue

12/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Town Hall, W250 S3567 Center Road