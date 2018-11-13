Severe blood shortage: Red Cross issues immediate call for blood, platelet donations
MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage and urgently needs blood donors to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.
Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
To encourage donations around the Thanksgiving holiday, those who come to donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross Nov. 21-24 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
How to help
Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass, are encouraged to help speed up the donation process. RapidPass lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from the convenience of a mobile device or computer, or through the Blood Donor App.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this winter, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 13-Dec. 15
Dodge
Beaver Dam
11/23/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave
Fox Lake
11/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Hustisford
12/14/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Lomira
11/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
12/12/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street
Mayville
11/28/2018: 8:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, 500 Clark St
Watertown
11/14/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr
Waupun
12/12/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
11/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Fond du Lac
11/14/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr
11/20/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/28/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Mary’s Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K
12/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave
Oakfield
12/14/2018: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street
Ripon
12/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
11/21/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Ixonia
11/15/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave
Jefferson
11/26/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
12/4/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
12/6/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St
Waterloo
11/16/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St
12/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
Watertown
12/10/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
12/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Milwaukee
Milwaukee
11/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn
11/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
11/15/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St
11/23/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave
11/29/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manpower, 100 Manpower Pl.
11/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch University – Clare Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd
12/7/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
12/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
11/20/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr
Port Washington
11/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Port Washington Police Department, 365 N Wisconsin St
_______________
Racine
Racine
11/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Catherine’s High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
12/11/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Sheboygan
11/16/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/23/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
11/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
12/7/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H
Lake Geneva
12/5/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50
12/14/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Whitewater
11/13/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall
_______________
Washington
Germantown
12/5/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Hartford
12/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
11/28/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
West Bend
12/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
11/28/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
12/11/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
12/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
Hartland
11/16/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E
12/13/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
12/14/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Menomonee Falls
12/3/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, W142N8101 Merrimac Dr
Muskego
11/20/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd
12/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
12/3/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue
12/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
12/19/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., New Berlin Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunny Slope Rd
North Prairie
12/17/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
12/5/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
11/15/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/21/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/23/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road
11/29/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/6/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/6/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd
12/13/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
12/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Waukesha
11/29/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
11/30/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ethnos360 Bible Institute, 606 Arcadian Avenue
12/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Town Hall, W250 S3567 Center Road