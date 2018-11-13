× Titletown’s ice skating rink to open for the season Saturday, Nov. 17

GREEN BAY — Time to dust off your ice skates! Green Bay’s Titletown District will open its ice skating rink on Saturday, Nov. 17.

From 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., folks can get out on the ice and test their skating skills.

CLICK HERE to see the schedule and prices.

Meantime, Lambeau Field will bring back its annual Winter Jubilee beginning Friday, Nov. 23. through Dec. 31. The festive event features holiday lights, music and special effects, as well as animation, lasers and fireworks.

Learn more about Winter Jubilee events by CLICKING HERE.

Ariens Hill, the tubing hill located near the ice skating rink, is set to open in the coming weeks — as soon as weather conditions are favorable for making snow.