Deputy cleared of wrongdoing, ‘reasonably used deadly force’ in death of Terry Williams

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has cleared Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Truax of any wrongdoing for his use of force that resulted in the death of Terry Williams in June 2017.

Williams, 19, was shot along Milwaukee’s lakefront on Sunday evening, June 11. Dashcam video showed what happened from the vantage point of a deputy trying to pull over the Audi Williams was driving. You can hear the voice of Captain Daniel Hughes speaking about the video from the office of the sheriff.

Despite the squad's flashing lights and an external microphone command to pull over, the video shows the Audi cut across traffic, and then head across park land towards Lincoln Memorial Drive. In slow motion, once on Lincoln Memorial, you can see the Audi jumping the median. The sheriff's office said the Audi then went into the oncoming traffic lanes. That's when Deputy Michael Truax fired into the SUV. The SUV made it back into northbound lanes before it crashed into a parked vehicle.

This matter was investigated by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department which responded to the scene that June evening.

To determine whether the deputy's use of force was appropriate, the district attorney indicated in a letter to Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt that two parts were closely surveyed. They include:

Did the officer have an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or others? Was that belief objectively reasonable?

"...Truax reasonably used deadly force in defense of others as well as himself." The district attorney's letter says the "evidence in this case supports the use of force by Deputy Truax under these circumstances. Williams made the conscious decision to avoid being stopped by a marked squad with activated lights and siren. Instead of following an officer's express order to pull his vehicle out of traffic, he drove off the road into a grassy public space often occupied by pedestrians."

The letter ends by says "Truax intervened personally, his own life was endangered by Williams' continued driving toward him and actually veering his vehicle toward Truax. The evidence in this matter indicates Truax reasonably used deadly force in defense of others as well as himself."

