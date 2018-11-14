× Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ attorney, arrested for domestic violence

LOS ANGELES — A law enforcement official said Wednesday, Nov. 14 Michael Avenatti was in police custody in Los Angeles following a domestic violence allegation.

According to TMZ, Avenatti was arrested Wednesday after his estranged wife filed a felony domestic violence report. TMZ was told she had serious injuries to her face.

Sources told TMZ the alleged incident occurred Tuesday, but there was a confrontation Wednesday between the two at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of Los Angeles. TMZ was told during Wednesday’s confrontation, the woman ran out of the apartment building and was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me.”

TMZ says security brought her inside the building and Avenatti showed up five minutes later and ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly — ‘she hit me first.”

They’ve been married since 2011. He filed for divorce in 2017, according to TMZ.