× Search underway for 2 suspects who committed armed robbery at UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — UW-Oshkosh officials say an armed robbery took place on campaign at Reeve Memorial Union on Wednesday morning, Nov. 14.

The campus website reports there were two males suspects involved in the robbery. The suspects targeted an ATM security guard exchanging money.

The suspects are not in custody. The suspects fled in a vehicle traveling away from campus. It was an older style, rounded front, tan 4-door car.

Descriptions of the suspects:

Male, white, with black jacket, blue jeans, gray hoodie and a brown ski mask with a hand gun.

Male, black, with dark clothing, a dark hoodie, red and white Adidas shoes with a hand gun.

While UW-Oshkosh did not go on lockdown, nearby Fox Valley Technical College Riverside Campus in Oshkosh was briefly on lockdown.