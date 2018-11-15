MILWAUKEE -- It's Thursday night football on FOX6 -- as the Packers take on the Seahawks. Miller Time Pub and Grill joins FOX6 WakeUp to make Green Bay nachos.
Are you ready for the Packer game? Find out where you can enjoy Green Bay nachos
-
Only on FOX6: Packers, Seahawks square off Thursday night under the lights
-
Packers face 1st road test when they venture to nation’s capital
-
Mark your calendar: Packers, Dolphins game on Nov. 11 flexed to 3:25 p.m.
-
Former Green Bay Packers OL Bob Skoronski dies at 84
-
Football under the big lights: Packers host 49ers at Lambeau Field
-
-
RB Aaron Jones after QB Aaron Rodgers criticized O-line: ‘The expectations are always high’
-
Packers to play 1st home game in nearly 4 weeks when team hosts Dolphins
-
Packers RB Ty Montgomery traded to Ravens, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Redskins
-
Packers LB Blake Martinez on facing the Rams: ‘You want to go in there and pull out a win’
-
Packers hit the road for matchup with Lions, a rivalry that began in 1930
-
-
Packers prep to play Bills, a team that stunned the Vikings last week
-
Packers to honor HOF inductee Jerry Kramer, add name to Lambeau Ring of Honor
-
WR Davante Adams says ‘my heart stopped’ when QB Aaron Rodgers got hurt