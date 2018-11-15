‘Here’s to forever!’ Brewers pitcher Josh Hader pops the question to his girlfriend

MILWAUKEE — The off-season is proving to be special for the Milwaukee Brewers — especially pitcher Josh Hader.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Hader posted photos of the moment he asked his girlfriend, Maria Macias, to marry him.

The caption of the photo reads: “Today I asked the woman of my dreams to marry me! She said yes!”

Hader’s girlfriend, now fiancee, shared even more photos from the special day, with the caption “Yes yes 10000x YES. Here’s to forever baby! 11.14.18”

Congrats, love birds!