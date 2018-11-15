× Michigan troopers ID body of Racine man found on Lake Michigan shoreline

WAYLAND, Mich. — Officials with the Michigan State Police post in Wayland say they have identified a body found on the Lake Michigan shoreline on Wednesday, Nov. 14 as 59-year-old Daniel Sprecksel of Racine.

Sprecksel had last been seen fishing on a pier in Racine on Oct. 13, officials say — and a missing person report was filed by Racine police on Oct. 17. The body was found on the water’s edge north of South Haven, in Allegan County.

Police say their preliminary investigation “does not indicate any suspicion surrounding his death, which remains under investigation.”

The Michigan State Police Missing Persons Unit, the county Medical Examiner’s office and law-enforcement agencies around Lake Michigan assisted with the investigation.