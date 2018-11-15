Taste the tradition: Barbiere’s Italian Inn serves Italian favorites like pizza and pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Barbiere's Italian Inn in South Milwaukee. Barbiere's serves Italian favorites like pizza and pasta. The restaurant's South Milwaukee location opened in 2009 -- and the original location at 106th and Bluemound has been around sine 1963.

About Barbiere's Italian Inn (website)

Our story begins in 1963 when Sal Barbiere opened his restaurant Barbiere's Italian Inn on 106th and Bluemound. Sal, his wife Bernice and son Steve built upon one simple idea “Family, Superb Food and Quality Ingredients“. They created home style Pizza, Lasagna, Meatballs, Sauces, Salads and their Famous Garlic Bread. Guests would come from miles away and once they had that first bite of Barbiere’s Garlic Bread, they were hooked. Sal always said “word of mouth was the best advertisement”. The “word“ traveled quickly about Barbiere’s Italian Inn. Ten years later the Barbiere family moved to its current location on 59th and Bluemound. In 1979 Sal and Bernice retired from the business, although it wasn't unusual to see a "retired Sal" stopping in to help out during the busy lunch hour. Sal’s son Steve and his wife, Kathy continued to offer the same family recipes and quality service that have made Barbiere's Italian Inn a treasure in the Milwaukee area.

