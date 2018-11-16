1 dead, 3 wounded following shooting in Kenosha County, vehicle sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- One person is dead and three others are wounded following a shooting Thursday night, Nov. 15 in Kenosha County. Officials are searching for a vehicle involved.

According to authorities, around 10:25 p.m. Kenosha Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to an address on 71st Street in the Town of Wheatland for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the home.

Shortly after, deputies were called out to the BP gas station in Paddock Lake for a report of two other people with gunshot wounds.

Salem Lakes and Wheatland Fire and EMS personnel also responded.

The surviving victims were transported via rescue and are being treated at area hospitals.

Deputies and detectives are actively investigating this incident. At this time, they are looking for a black, four-door car, which was seen at the BP gas station with the two injured people.