14-year-old author details struggles with illness, bullying

MILWAUKEE -- Authors at Tyla'Grace Publishing are hoping to teach other children lessons through their very own experiences. Publisher Rubie Mizell visited FOX6 WakeUp on Saturday, Nov. 17 to talk about one of her authors' newest books.

"My 14 year old Author, Riquan Cannon, wrote a book about battling atopic dermatitis," said Mizell. "In this story, he also discusses his fears and shows how he overcomes them."

The book, called "Ricky Overcomes Fear!", is the true story of Riquan's struggle with a severe form of eczema. Riquan is currently in eighth grade.

Riquan will be at Books and Brunch at On the Bayou on December 8 to do a book reading and signing.