MILWAUKEE — A fall celebration was held in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 17 where Med Group Home Health Care gave out 500 free turkeys to families in the community.

Med Group is a personal care agency providing personal health care services.

They also gave out around $1,200 worth in gift cards.

At the event, flu shots were offered for anyone who needed them — as well as gifts for the kids who showed up.

This year is the second time they’ve done the turkey giveaway.