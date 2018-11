LOS ANGELES — Billy Idol has become an American citizen.

It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/4s7KXHqoKC — USCIS (@USCIS) November 15, 2018

The 80’s blond spike-haired English punk rocker took the naturalization oath of allegiance in Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 14. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services share a picture on Twitter, congratulating the 62-year-old rock star.

Idol — who was born in England — moved to New York City back in 1981.