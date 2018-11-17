× Grosenick nearly paw-fect in Admirals win against Ontario

MILWAUKEE — Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick was nearly paw-fect as he stopped 22 of 23 shots to send Ontario home with their tails between their legs in a 2-1 Ads victory on Saturday night at Panther Arena in the team’s annual Dog Day contest.

Eeli Tolvanen and Connor Brickely were very good boys for the Admirals as they both put the biscuit in the basket to make life ruff on the Reign.

The Admirals scored their first goal in over 120 minutes on Tolvanen’s fourth goal of the season at the 9:01 mark of the opening frame. Anthony Richard and Tolvanen came into the Ontario zone 2-on-1 and Richard chipped a pass over to Tolvanen, who had a wide open net for a 1-0 Milwaukee lead.

The score would stay that way until early in the third period when Ontario tied the Austin Wagner tied the score with a tip in from the left post just 45 seconds into the final frame.

However, exactly one minute later the Admirals would regain the lead when Brickley cleaned up in front of the Ontario goal and poked the puck past goalie Charles Williams. The play started when Jeremy Gregoire fired a snap shot from the left circle that Williams saved, but Brickley was there for the rebound.

Grosenick and the Admirals defense held on from there to pick up their first home win in November.

The Admirals are off until Wednesday when they play host to the Iowa Wild at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Be sure to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and Facebook (/mkeadmirals).