‘We lost a gift:’ Family and friends gather to remember man shot in Town of Wheatland

BURLINGTON -- Friends and family are remembering a 23-year-old killed in the Town of Wheatland. He was shot Thursday, Nov. 15 and three others were wounded.

In New Munster Park, the sadness is overwhelming. Loved ones lean on each other, remembering a life taken suddenly.

"Joe was an extraordinary, extraordinary person," said Celine Caithamer, took care of Riley.

Joseph Riley, 23, was shot and killed in the Town of Wheatland on Thursday. Three others were injured.

"He was your lovable hippie and I miss him dearly," said Caithamer.

Celine Caithamer took care of Riley on and off for years.

"He was caring, he wore his heart on his sleeve," Caithamer said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says 20-year-old Markeith Wilson and 17-year-old Demarco Hudson -- both of Racine -- kicked in the door to a home in the Town of Wheatland and got into a shootout with the people inside.

Riley did not survive.

Investigators believe drugs are the motivation behind the shooting.

At a vigil held for Riley on Saturday night, Nov. 17 friends and family shared their memories.

"He had a joy about him, a happiness about him," said Brenda Steinke, knew victim.

"He just wanted to share his love for everybody," said Riley's friend, Chrissy May.

"Joey was a good kid and I'm very proud of him and I'm going to miss him," said Clayton Ohlrich, Riley's father.

They each remember a man who overcame a lot, and are now in disbelief he's gone.

"We lost a gift. We really lost a gift," Caithamer said.

Investigators are looking for a black, four-door vehicle that dropped the suspects off and possibly two people who were inside. Meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.