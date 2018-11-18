Comedian Charlie Berens reacts to Baraboo students seen in photo giving apparent Nazi salute

MANITOWOC — In the latest episode of the viral series “Manitowoc Minute,” comedian Charlie Berens shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding a photo of Baraboo High School students who appear to be giving a Nazi salute.

In the video, Berens said when it comes to history, “it has to be taken more seriously in high school and college before we repeat it.” Berens then applauds the one student who refused to participate in the picture an “all-star” and “an inspiration to all of us.”

Since the video was shared on Friday, Nov. 17, it has been shared over 2,000 times and viewed more than 125,000 times.