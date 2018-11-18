Death investigation: Man’s body found in Kenosha alley

KENOSHA — A death investigation is underway in Kenosha Sunday, Nov. 18.

Kenosha police say they received a call about gunshots near 26th Avenue and 67th Street around 3:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man in a nearby alley.

The incident is under investigation. Detectives are working to confirm the identity of the victim.

Anyone that has information is encouraged to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. If callers wish to remain anonymous, they can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.