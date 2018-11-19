× Alarm scares off would-be burglar, Milwaukee police seek to identify him

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect wanted in the business burglary of Garden Homes Lutheran Church & School.

Officials say the burglary happened near Teutonia and Roosevelt on Saturday evening, Nov. 17. The suspect forced entry through the front door of the school and church shortly after 8:30 p.m., police say. The suspect quickly looked around until the audible alarm sounded — and then he fled.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 18-25 years of age, with a medium-size Afro. He was last seen wearing all black.

If you have information that could help Milwaukee police in this case, you are urged to contact the robbery division at 414-935-7360.